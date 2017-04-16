Find Out Ways To Do Home Enhancement Like A Pro

While the term home-improvement is often associated with costly remodeling jobs, there are plenty of simple ways to increase the value of your home. With a little home improvement knowledge, you can get a better-looking home with out spending much time or money. Take a look at these tips to get an idea of where to start.

Consider replacing your roof with shingles that are lighter in color or even using white tiles. Having a lighter-colored roof will reduce the amount of heat absorbed by your attic and upper floors, making your house more comfortable and reducing the energy needed to cool it during those hot summer months.

Fix the leaky faucet in your house. The water wasted from leaks can add up to hundreds of gallons per year, leading to a higher water bill for you and an unnecessary waste of a natural resource. Fixing a leak can be as simple as replacing a washer, so there is no reason not to do this simple improvement for your home.

Use aluminum foil to cover your outlet covers and switch plates before you paint. You'll find foil much simpler to use than any type of tape, and it covers just as well to protect from splatters. Cleanup is easy with this method. Wait until the paint is dry and just toss the foil into the recycling bin.

If you have a lot of dirt in your backyard or garden, you can easily make your own pathways using pavers and stones. You don't need to use any concrete, just lay your stones in a nice design or pattern in the area you need it to cover. This can provide a nice and balanced look to your garden, as well as keeping your shoes dirt free.

If you don't like to nail pictures to the wall because of the holes the nails make, an easy solution is buying mounting squares. Mounting squares can easily hold a few pounds and can be quickly removed without damaging your wall. Stick four squares altogether, one in each corner of your frame to mount your picture properly on your wall.

Check your pipes and plumbing regularly. Clogs in sinks, tubs, and toilets can lead to water back-ups. Flooding from back-ups can create an awful mess and cause massive amounts of expensive damage. Slow moving drains can cause rings of dirt to appear in your tubs and sinks, creating a embarrassing issue. It is best to keep on top of and remove clogs regularly.

Chandeliers are a great addition to any dining area, but overtime they can be a real collector for dust. To get rid of the dust on your chandelier you first need a pair of white cotton gloves. One of the gloves needs to be dry and the other needs to be dampened with any brand of glass cleaner. Make sure to wipe each prism with the damp glove first and then the dry one.

Never install non-operable windows during a home improvement effort. Except for picture windows or large, exotic glazing, every standard-sized window should be capable of opening. Regardless of climate, for every home there will be times of the year and times of the day when cracking the window open is the best form of air conditioning.

Many newer homes feature an open space between the kitchen and adjacent room. While most people are content to simply leave the area untouched, you can easily modify it to resemble a Euro-style breakfast bar, complete with two or three bistro chairs, pendant lighting, and unique decorative napkin holders or accent pieces.

There are new dangers to keep an eye out for when doing home improvement. Do not purchase drywall (also known as wall board or sheet rock) that was made in China. In the last few years, the amount of drywall being brought in from China has increased. Most of it is of terrible quality. In the worst cases, the drywall from China has been found to put off harmful gas that will corrode your wiring inside the walls.

Light is a premium often overlooked in home improvement projects. There are far, far more rooms in the world that are too dim than there are rooms that are too bright. Adding more light fixtures is almost always a wise home improvement job, and often a fairly simple one. In more extensive renovation work, installing more windows accomplishes similar results.

On moderately hot summer days, you may want to use a ceiling or other high performance fan instead of running your air conditioner. Check with the leasing agent before renting to learn whether ceiling fans are available in the apartment or not. Modern, high performance fans are not only there to decorate the room, but have a significant cooling effect.

Do not choose a contractor just because he is offering you much cheaper rates than everyone else. Sometimes that is a sign that he or she doubts the quality of their work and you should to. Always get a few estimates and make sure each of the these contractors gives you references.

Replace the outside siding of your home with stucco. Stucco is fairly easy to apply, although you may need to use forms. Whether you do the job yourself or hire a professional, your home's new stucco exterior is going to retain its fresh, attractive appearance for many years to come.

Cover all of your home's surfaces to keep them safe from harm when do home improvements. When painting then use a tarp to cover the floor, if you're demolishing walls or cabinets then cover any finished surface so that there is no scratching or other damage occurs. Also cover any walls that you aren't going to repaint.

If you are buying tools and equipment for a home improvement project, don't cheap out on the essentials. For example, a cheaply-built ladder will often fall apart while being used and low-quality paintbrushes may shed bristles into the paint, leaving ugly marks on the walls. Aim for middle-grade equipment if you are on a budget, otherwise, you may be in for some nasty accidents.

Always allow for extra time when you are doing a home improvement project that involves plumbing. No one likes to be without their kitchen or their bathroom for an extended period of time. You would like to hope that you can get the work done in a day or two and be back up and running quickly. However, rerouting pipes and installing sinks and other fixtures takes time, and unexpected things almost always come up. Plan on projects that involve plumbing to take longer than you expect them to take.

An inexpensive way to better your home is simply planting a tree. Landscaping can help increase your home's value. Trees planted now are sure to provide appealing amounts of shade down the road. If you put the tree in the right place, it can save your cooling costs.

You now see that some tasks around the house may not be as hard as you originally thought they would be. With the ability to get tasks done around the house, you can free up some time to spend with your significant other having fun or just taking it easy and relaxing.