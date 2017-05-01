Bug Control Tricks That Anybody Can Utilize

When you are in a building, you rarely think of the creatures scuttling around you. When you do notice them, it's time to get rid of them! This article will detail all sorts of tips and tricks to help you empty your building of the nasty things which go bump in the night.

Use hairspray to kill cockroaches. If you ever have a cockroach in your home and don't have any bug killer on hand, try using an aerosol hairspray. It allows you to keep a significant distance between yourself and the roach, while being an effective means of suffocating and killing it.

You can kill hornets and wasps by something most people have in their bathrooms- hairspray. Use aerosol hairspray to spray their nests effectively sealing the larvae in the nest. If you are being bothered by adult wasps,simply point and spray directly at the hornet to stop him in his tracks.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

Bugs and other types of pests love clutter. It gives them lots of shelter and places to hide. When you reduce the amount of clutter in and around your home, you are reducing the habitat for these pests. Remove old clothes, books, boxes, and other clutter from around your home to reduce your chances of an infestation.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

Mice and other rodents love to sleep in campers stored outside throughout the winter months. Try natural products to repel these pests first. There are many effective varieties to choose from. The little repellant bags smell good and aren't poisonous, but they prevent mice from getting inside campers and RVs.

Outdoor lighting really does attract the pests. However, if you require outdoor lighting, then use pink, orange, or yellow bulbs because pests aren't as attracted to these particular colors.

When the weather gets cool in the fall, outdoor pests will seek out your home as a source of warmth. Specifically bedbugs, bats and mice all will try to get into your home during the colder months. Make sure the exterior of your home is sealed so these pests can't get inside.

Struggling with ants? Mix borax and sugar to eliminate them. Borax in the sugar will kill the ants. Just mix a single cup of sugar and one of borax. Punch some holes in the top to make a sprinkler and distribute the mixture around the foundation outside and the baseboards inside.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

Make sure that your kitchen does not have grease problems. Grease is a regular dietary staple of ants, roaches and a number of small flies. Drain flies actually breed in grease pans. So, eliminate all visible grease areas. However, also deal with invisible grease underneath stoves and your countertops.

Check your home for moist areas in the structure if you have carpenter ants. Carpenter ants are very attracted to moisture, so if you begin to have a problem with them, chances are that you have a leak somewhere. Once you find and solve that problem, the carpenter ants will move on naturally.

Keep garbage away from your house. You obviously have to throw out your household trash every day, but make sure that you keep the cans as far from your house as you can. Don't forget to cover the trash cans as well. Animals will smell the garbage, and try to get into the house if they can.

With all of these answers at your fingertips, you should now be able to conquer your pests. Use your know-how and take the necessary action. As soon as you get rid of the pests, you will be pleased with the results.