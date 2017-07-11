The Best Suggestions For Efficient Bug Control

Many homeowners are nor sure what to do if they come across a pest problem in the home. Their first instinct is to grab the phone and call in the professionals. There is no need for this. You can exterminate these pests on your own. Keep reading to learn how.

One of the ways that you can reduce the amount of centipedes and bugs in your house is to get a dehumidifier. This device will help to take the moisture out of the air, which is an environment that bugs love to go to. This will help to curtail your bug problem in the summer.

You can prevent most pest infestations by keeping your home clean. Do not leave any food scrapes on your table or in the kitchen sink and make sure you tightly seal garbage bags. Get rid of your garbage on a regular basis and do not hesitate to store garbage bags in your garage until you can get rid of them.

Check to see if your windows or screens are cracked or ripped as insects can easily penetrate any inconsistencies in your infrastructure. If you see that a seal has been broken, make sure that you fix this or get it replaced immediately so that it does not become an issue in the future.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

To definitively learn whether you have termites, use a trained dog. If an inspector checks your house on his own, he is only able to confirm that you are about one-third free of termites. Trained dogs can verify your entire home's safety. They will notice methane gas, which can come from termites consuming the wood in your home.

Your pets are a big source of bug infestations in your home. Not only can your pets bring in fleas and ticks from outdoors, but their food is a food source for bugs as well. When the animals are done eating, pick up their food. Keep the area where the animals eat clean as well.

Washing hands frequently doesn't just prevent colds, it can keep bugs away also. Never touch cabinets, drawers or open the fridge while you are preparing food without first washing your hands. The remnants on your fingers can leave a tempting scent for lurking insects or even provide them with a good meal.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

Make sure that the gutters and pipes in your home are sealed if you want to prevent termites. This is an action that you will want to take immediately as termites can disrupt the infrastructure of your home and cost you a lot of money. Repair your gutters to reduce the chances of a termite infestation.

Keep standing water at a minimum if you want to keep mosquitoes away. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water, so if you have a small puddle in your yard you are giving them a perfect place to breed. To prevent this you can walk through your yard after rain storms to ensure that your yard does not become their breeding ground.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Make your home less inviting to scorpions. Ensure that all of your plants, trees, and shrubs are not touching the sides of your home, which would give the scorpions a point of access into your home. Also keep your lawn adequately mowed and keep piles of wood and brush small.

Simple as that, just by using these ideas you'll be able to get these little nasty creatures away from your area. This will relieve you as you realize you're able to be safe and healthy again. Once you use what you've learned here, you'll never look back on your pest-filled past.