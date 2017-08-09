Facilitating Child Friendly Home Improvements

Making home improvements doesn't have to mean completing complex tasks. It also doesn't have to mean spending big bucks. There are many projects that you can complete with just a little guidance. In this article we will provide tips on some simple and cost effective improvements that you could do this weekend.

Don't plan a home renovation just because you can or just because you have the money. Many times, projects that are designed for the sake of being projects end up missing some other vital component of a home renovation, such as being non-value-adding changes or even causing the home to break local building codes.

Improve your home by cutting your energy costs. Check with your utility company to see if they offer energy audits of homes. There are a lot of changes you can make to make your home more energy efficient saving hundreds of dollars a year depending on the amount of changes you can make. It also adds a great selling point for a house for the future.

When it comes to home improvement, consider purchasing quality products in stead of cheaper ones, and this will result in a much higher return on your investment. While you may save money initially by the cost of the parts, their durability may be much lesser than those of higher quality. An example of this would be buying a quality granite counter top instead of Formica.

Extension cords and cables can easily get tangled. There is nothing more annoying than reaching for an extension cord and realizing that it is tangled. A great way to keep your extension cords from tangling, is by coiling them neatly into a bucket when not in use. This way, when you need them, you can just reach in and use.

You can stop heat loss from your hot water heater easily by covering it in a jacket. The jacket, which can be found at any hardware store, stops heat loss by 70%, making your home more energy efficient.This saves you money in the long run, as you can quickly regain the cost of the jacket in as little as 6 months.

Don't throw out your tub just because it has a few hard to remove stains. There is an easy solution that is sure to help your problem. Mix a few teaspoons of baking soda and a few teaspoons of cream of tartar. Squeeze enough juice out of a lemon to create a paste. Spread the paste with a cloth onto the stain. Leave it for about half an hour and go back and thoroughly rinse your tub out.

You can gain some extra space on end tables and nightstands by switching out your table lamps for floor lamps. Consider replacing any table lamps you might have with floor lamps. There are literally thousands of attractive floor lamps for sale.

Are you missing an end table from your living room? Why not create one yourself? Gather a stack of your favorite paperback and hardcover books and stack them on top of one another to the height of your couch. Make sure to stack them according to size; largest and widest on the bottom, and smallest and thinnest on top. Place a coaster on top and you can put your favorite coffee mug or accessory on your newly self designed end table.

Keep your furniture safe from drink spills and cup outlines by displaying coasters. Coasters are available in a myriad of designs and you are sure to find one to fit your taste. The most common places to use coasters would be your living room end table, coffee table, nightstand, and dining room table.

When you are putting in kitchen cabinets, use a level, and not just your eyes, to ensure the cabinets are properly installed. Begin at the highest point of the kitchen and make a benchmark line where those cabinets will be placed. This will ensure they are level during installation.

Put fire extinguishers in several rooms of your home. Fire extinguishers are particularly important in the kitchen, but they would be a wise investment for practically every room. Fires can break out in electrical wiring, where a chimney passes through a ceiling, and practically anywhere. Be prepared!

So there you have it, several simple and inexpensive tasks that will improve the value and quality of your home. Tackle one or two at a time, make them a weekend project, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Follow the tips we have provided and you'll be on your way to improving your home like the pros.