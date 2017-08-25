Focus Your Pest Control Efforts In The Right Directions

Taking pest control into your own hands doesn't necessarily mean you have to call an expensive exterminator. There are plenty of pests that you can get rid of by using old-fashioned tried and true simple tips. This article is jam packed with great advice to help you make your home less than desirable to common pests.

Make sure that your house is sealed at all times so that the bugs from the outside cannot get in. You can place a rubber barrier under your doormat, which is a common entryway of bugs from the outside. This will help to seal your house so that bugs cannot come in and disrupt you.

Sweep your kitchen and dining room floors and wipe your counter tops every day. Even small crumbs or bits of dropped food can attract ants, roaches and other pests. It is a good idea to empty the garbage each day. Trash can be a breeding ground for house and fruit flies.

If you want to avoid attracting small rodents, bugs and other pests, you want to be careful what you leave sitting around. Make sure that food is put away into containers and stored properly. Also make sure that crumbs are cleaned up and garbage is put away. A lack of attraction will surely keep those pests away.

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of these insects by mixing some borax and sugar. Pour this concoction on your doorstep and all around your home. If you know where the ants come from, pour a generous quantity of borax and sugar in these areas. The ants will be drawn by the sugar but the borax will kill them.

Outdoor lighting is awesome for keeping away strangers, but it's not so great at keeping away pests. If you do prefer to have outdoor lighting running all night, pick colors that attract fewer insects, like orange, pink or yellow.

If you are being bothered with mice and rats, it is time to set traps. Most rodents are attracted to peanut butter. Take a small bit of peanut butter and roll it into a tiny ball and place it on a mouse trap to tantalize rodents with the scent.

Keep your home clean. Many pests can be kept from your home with some simple cleaning. Eliminate food sources by washing dishes promptly, keeping the trash empty and the counters clean. Eliminating clutter also eliminates potential hiding places for pests. A clean home is inhospitable to pests, preventing them from becoming a problem in the first place.

Store flour, cereals, sugar, and other dry goods in sealed plastic, glass, or metal containers. This prevents invasions of pantry moths, weevils, ants, and even mice in your kitchen. Do not count on cardboard or other flimsy packaging to keep pests out. Mice can chew through them, and insects can penetrate tiny openings.

Make sure that all of your windows and doors have mesh screens. Make sure that all the screens are in securely and are repaired if necessary. Be sure to use a fine mesh for screens as this is a larger deterrent for pests. Check your door and window seals as well for any points of entry.

Use borax and sugar to keep ants out of your home. Get a quart jar and mix within it a cup of both sugar and borax. Punch some holes in the lid of the jar. Sprinkle your mixture around the exterior foundation of your house. Also sprinkle along inside baseboards. The sugar attracts ants, but the borax poisons them.

If ants are in your trash can, take out the bag and throw it away. Bring the container outside and scrub it down, making sure to get rid of any dried food stains that may be inside. Use dishwashing liquid to make sure that you get the trash can clean and that all the ants are out of it. This should help eliminate the problem.

Make sure your home's roof and water sills are draining properly. Standing water can lead to pests. If you've got puddles forming that just won't go away, look to the root cause and fix it. Sometimes it's as easy as cleaning out a gutter. Otherwise, you may get more unwanted visitors than you bargained for.

There is a clever trick to gather silverfish you see around your home. Get a newspaper wet and then leave it sitting out during the night. Many people can attest to the success of this newspaper trick. If this method works for you, quickly grab the silverfish and put them in an outdoor trash can.

Bee stings are painful, and can even be fatal for some people. Make sure bees do not build a nest on or near your home. If you notice bees near your home, check to make sure they are not building a nest. Wasp spray can be used from a distance to kill the bees before you remove the nest.

If you can see any light coming in around your doors, you must fix the problem before bugs come in! Use weatherstripping to seal up the gap or adjust the height of the threshold around or under the door itself. The faster you deal with this issue, the less pests you'll have!

Only use pesticides when the weather is appropriate for them. Certain pesticides should not be used on windy days or during high temperatures. Remember that safety comes first.

Read the labels and directions of any pest-control products you use thoroughly. More is not always better. Misapplication or overuse of certain products can be dangerous to the occupants of your home. In some cases, it is even illegal and can result in fines or jail time behind bars.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

If you are trying to get rid of termites, make sure that the company you have called is experienced with them. These are harder to handle than other bugs and having someone deal with them that is inexperienced is not a good idea. Read their contract to make sure they are going to do what you need.

Just a few tips can truly go a very long way! The tips in this article should assist you in getting a great start towards being pest-free. Share this information with friends and family if they have similar problems and they'll have undying gratitude for the rest of their days.